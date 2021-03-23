Kris Jenner makes surprising career confession about her ten grandchildren The star has managed her own children's careers

Kris Jenner is a proud grandmother to ten grandchildren - and she's already carving out their career futures.

But when it comes to whether she's planning to manage them, the famous momager hasn't made up her mind.

The star - who is a mum to Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner - has grandkids ranging from the age of one, to eleven, and their futures way heavily on her.

WATCH: Kris Jenner parties with Kim Kardashian

"I'm 65 years old,” she told the publication. “And I start thinking…I don’t think I have the energy - as much as I’d love to think I do - to keep moving around, changing houses, creating something new…starting over all the time.

"But I think that process makes me really happy. I think I really have to try to be calm and settled - finally at some point. And live vicariously through the kids."

Kris has had a heavy and helpful hand in her offspring's careers and has long been the backbone of the family dynamic.

Kris opened up to WSJ: Photo credit - Maciek Kobielski for WSJ. Magazine

Kim weighed in on her mother's influence and admitted: "We will scream at her for having her mom hat on when we need the manager hat on. I feel so bad for her. She deserves every award on the planet for just having six kids who have really full lives. And torturing her the way that we do."

The reality TV star added, that Kris is the reason they are all so hard working.

Kris with her daughters and granddaughters

"I've never met someone who knows how to have such a good time but also have it so together. That’s why I get up at 5:58 every morning.

"If it was 7 a.m. and we weren’t up and our beds weren't made, she would be on the intercom screaming and waking us all up.

Photo credit - Maciek Kobielski for WSJ. Ma

"On a Sunday, we were so embarrassed because all my friends would sleep in until 10 and she was like, 'Till...what? Like, past 7? This doesn’t make sense.' She was so strict with us on so many things but then so much fun. So she taught us so much of our work ethic. That was all her."

