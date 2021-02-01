Kris Jenner pays heartfelt tribute to granddaughter Stormi with adorable video Kylie Jenner's daughter is growing up fast – and she's too cute!

Kris Jenner was one very proud grandmother as she reminisced about her granddaughter Stormi on 1 February as the little girl marked her third birthday.

MORE: All the photos inside Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi's birthday party

The famous momager took to Instagram to share a sweet video of Stormi taking part in the viral patience test that went viral last year.

In the footage, Stormi proved just how patient she was as she waited for her mum Kylie Jenner to return to the room before taking a sweet from a bowl in front of her.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kris Jenner shared Stormi Webster's patience video to mark her birthday

In the caption, Kris wrote: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Stormi!!!!! You are the best daughter granddaughter, cousin, niece and friend anyone can imagine!!!

MORE: Kris Jenner looks unrecognisable with volume-heavy hair in new photo

MORE: Khloe Kardashian makes major announcement that leaves fans shocked

"You are so smart and funny and sweet and have a heart of gold.... and you have PATIENCE!!!!!! I love you so much Stormi Lou... you are such a huge part of my heart!!!!! Lovey Xoxox."

Kris Jenner is incredibly close to Kylie Jenner and granddaughter Stormi

Fans were quick to react to the post, with one writing: "So cute," while another wrote: "This is the cutest video I have ever seen." A third added: "Stormi is so adorable."

Stormi will no doubt have an amazing day lined up with her family. The little girl celebrated her birthday early over the weekend while staying with her mum, aunts and cousins in Turks and Caicos.

MORE: Kris Jenner shares glimpse inside quirky kitchen as she makes big announcement

SEE: Kim Kardashian suffers epic photoshoot fail with her children

Kylie shared photos of the celebrations on Instagram on Sunday, revealing that she had decorated their holiday home with balloons and a rainbow-coloured 'Happy Birthday' banner that had been hung across one of the door frames inside the property.

Stormi Webster turned three on 1 February

Stormi's birthday parties to date have been memorable, with Kylie and Travis Scott pulling out all the stops to mark their daughter's big day.

For her first and second birthdays, Stormi's mum and dad marked the day with an impressive personalised theme park named 'Stormi World' – complete with a map so guests could navigate their way around!

LOOK: Kim Kardashian's $60million mansion receives incredible Christmas makeover

It featured a giant inflatable head at the entrance leading guests to the rides through her open mouth, merchandise emblazoned with the park's name, and even real-life film characters wandering around, such as Elsa and Olaf from Frozen.

Kylie is a doting mum to her only daughter

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently revealed she felt emotional when she thought about her daughter growing up.

In December, Kylie shared three adorable snaps of her only daughter looking incredibly stylish, and told fans that she was "not OK" about the fact that she was getting so big.

"My baby is turning 3 soon and mommy's not ok!!!!!!" the reality TV star captioned the pictures, alongside a crying face emoji.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.