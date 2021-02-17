Kris Jenner looks incredible as a blonde as she celebrates happy occasion The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is a famous momager

Kris Jenner has a huge family, but the famous momager has a lot of time for her friends too.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star paid the sweetest tribute to her long-term friend Paris Hilton on Wednesday as she marked her birthday, the same day the Simple Life star announced she was engaged.

What's more, Kris looked almost unrecognisable in the photos as she sported blonde hair. The mother-of-six is renowned for her iconic dark brown pixie cut, but in several snapshots of her and Paris together, her hair was bottle blonde.

VIDEO: Kris Jenner shares glimpse inside Hidden Hills mansion

Alongside the pictures, she wrote: "Happy Birthday @parishilton!!!! I have known you since you were a little girl and I’m as proud of you now as I was then!!!

"So many wonderful memories... you are such an amazing daughter, sister, auntie, friend and business woman and I love you so much!!!! Have a magical day sweet girl! Xoxox."

Kris Jenner looked stunning with blonde hair in a photo shared to mark Paris Hilton's birthday

While Kris is rarely seen without her trademark 'do, the star has occasionally changed her hair look at events.

Back in 2019, Kris was seen posing with her family at a Kardashian/Jenner party, wearing her hair in a topknot and styled with a blunt fringe to frame her face.

What's more, the doting mum looked like her famous daughters, in particular Kim Kardashian. At the time, Andrew posted a photo of Kris' hair on Instagram, describing it as a sixties vibe and "something new" for the momager.

The famous momager looks incredible as a blonde!

Andrew also opened up about the hair look in an interview with Allure. He said: "She wanted to try something new and showed me a few reference photos of a similar style.

"Her hair is longer now than it has been in a while, so I was able to create this style without a wig. I prepped her hair with a strong-hold mousse, backcombed the hair on top, and formed it into a French twist."

Kris with three of her daughters

He added: "I did add just a couple of extensions in the back to give the topknot some additional volume. I secured everything with diamond bobby pins and sprayed all over with a high hold hair spray.

"I love this '60s-inspired look because it’s great for all face shapes. It’s very soft, but you still get the face-framing layers."

