Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner unveiled their new business venture with a controversial advert that has sparked a huge reaction from fans.

The cookbook author and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star have joined forces with Good American CEO and founder, Emma Grede, to launch a cleaning products line called Safely.

Launching on Thursday, Safely is "dedicated to clean cleaning with natural aromatherapy scents," the company said in a statement, according to People.

The collection will include self-care products such as hand cream, hand soap and hand sanitiser in addition to their plant-based cleaning supplies such as glass cleaner, a universal cleaner and more.

In an advert shared on Instagram, Chrissy pitches one terrible idea after another to Kris, who shows her disdain by slapping Chrissy around the face with a fake hand.

"I want my own product line because, honestly, everyone has one already," Chrissy jokes in a confessional at the start of the clip, adding that she wanted some "extra help from the branding master Kris Jenner".

Chrissy and Kris divided fans with their new advert

Kris appears in her own confessional, admitting she can't wait to work with Chrissy, before cheekily joking that she hopes her ideas "aren't really dumb".

Sadly for Chrissy, her ideas of "pre-chewed spaghetti" and a "dog jet pack" are met with a stream of slaps to her face. After one knock too many, Chrissy then yells: "Goddamn it, Kris! I just wanted a place I could come where I could pitch my ideas safely!"

Picking up on the word "safely", Kris suggests that the dup should "create a line of super-effective cleaning products, plant-based, that are safe enough for the entire family, and we can even use them to wash our hands."

Chrissy is slapped by a fake hand seven times in the clip

The video left fans divided, with many calling out the duo for making light of violence against women. "Don't like this so ridiculous all that slapping," said one. "Promoting violence against women... cool," wrote a second.

A third added: "I don't agree with violence for any reason. Stupid joke."

Others admitted they found the video hysterical, with one commenting: "THIS IS THE AD. I am sold. 10/10. Sign me up. Send me solicitation emails six times a day I don’t care."

A second said: "I legit laughed out loud. Still am!" A third added: "Ok this promotion is HYSTERICAL!! Congratulations!"

