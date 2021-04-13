Drew Barrymore stuns fans with shower selfie

Drew Barrymore has shared a gorgeous new selfie that has had fans talking.

The actress turned talk show host took the snap in her bathroom, showing off a new necklace gifted from her pal Zanna Rissi.

"@zannarassi got me a tiny 22 necklace because we are 22 birthday girls!!!! My #sisterinbeauty thank you for being so beautiful inside and out!!!!" Drew captioned the snap, which saw her rocking a floral shirt.

"You are the absolute cutest. Obsessed with this pic and this sweet necklace," commented one fan as another called her a "beauty".

"So cute," added another fan as Zanna thanked Drew for the post.

"OMG!!! Drew!!! So not expected. Could you be any nicer / cooler / prettier / smarter / sisterly!?" wrote the E! correspondent.

Drew shared this sweet snap

As well as turning her hand to talk shows, the mom-of-two has also launched her own beauty and make-up range in recent years.

But the Charlie's Angels star, who has two daughters, Olive and Frankie, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, recently admitted that she felt "lost" as a mother, as she was going through the divorce with Will.

She credited the horror show that she was starring in at the time, Santa Clarita Diet, for giving her some perspective on her life.

Drew divorced her husband Will in 2016

The star explained: "I have to say, I was so knee-deep in mothering my kids, I was like 'I don't know who I am anymore.'"

"I think I went way too far [in] the opposite direction. And if I can't remember that I'm an individual with a skill set, I might die.

"So then I got to play this woman who gets to eat people and it was exactly how I felt. And it was just perfect," she said, adding that the show really "saved me."