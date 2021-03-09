Drew Barrymore reflects on the difficulties of becoming a parent The star has two daughters

In an open and honest interview on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, Drew Barrymore has reflected on some of the difficulties she faced as a parent.

The Charlie's Angels star has two daughters, Olive and Frankie, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, the son of former Chanel CEO Arie Kopelman.

Opening up on the show, Drew shared how in 2016 she felt "lost" as a mother, as she was going through a divorce with Will.

She credited the horror show that she was starring in at the time, Santa Clarita Diet, for giving her some perspective on her life.

The star explained: "I have to say, I was so knee-deep in mothering my kids, I was like 'I don't know who I am anymore.'"

"I think I went way too far [in] the opposite direction. And if I can't remember that I'm an individual with a skill set, I might die.

"So then I got to play this woman who gets to eat people and it was exactly how I felt. And it was just perfect," she said, adding that the show really "saved me."

Addressing some of the issues she was facing at the time, the Donnie Darko star said: "I had gained a lot of weight. I had lost my way. I was going through a really difficult divorce in that it was just the worst thing and everything I didn't want to happen."

But clarifying how she gained some new perspective, she explained: "And I just got to remember you are a person with a history. You're not just a lost mother. You are a human individual and you can go and get lost in something and find yourself again."

She added: "That show was the greatest thing that could ever have happened to me. It reminded me not to lose the baby with the bathwater in that I don't want to be filming all the time because I want to raise my kids.

"It's like, you are this person, don't ditch who you are for your kids. I think that's a recipe for disaster in parenting."

Elsewhere in the interview, the He's Just Not That Into You star admitted that she wasn't currently planning on returning to movies, but added "that could change when my kids are older."

She said that it was a "no brainer" for her to put movies on the "back burner so that I could be present and raise my kids myself."

The star divided her fans earlier this month when in a video she revealed that she still had her Christmas decorations hanging up.

Unboxing a present from Jennifer Lopez, fans saw that she still had Christmas stockings hanging by the fireplace.

Drew's decorations received support from comedian Danny Pellegrino, who wrote: "I'm obsessed with your Christmas stockings still being hung! New queen of the holidays!!" while another fan in agreement said: "Love that the stockings are still up!!"

However, some were against the festive decorations, with one saying: "Do you really have stockings still hanging up from the fireplace?" and another quizzed: "Why are your Christmas stockings still up? It's nearly March."

