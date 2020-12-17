Drew Barrymore shares rare video featuring her daughter and fans react The star says her children are natural performers

Drew Barrymore keeps her children out of the spotlight so when she shared a video with her oldest daughter, Olive, her fans couldn't get enough of it.

The star posted footage on Instagram with her eight-year-old, who was doing an amazing voiceover.

Drew was in a CVS store getting overly excited that her Flower Beauty products were on the shelves. But rather than the Hollywood star talk her fans through it, her little girl did instead.

WATCH: Drew Barrymore's daughter Olivie features in her mum's video - and she's a natural

Drew asked Olive what she should say and her firstborn gave her an entire script right off the bat.

Olive called her mum's products; "the most beautiful collection I've ever seen" and then Drew adorably revealed her nickname for her daughter too.

The Charlie's Angels star thanked "Bear" for all her help and then jumped for joy at all the locations which are now stocking her products.

She captioned the post: "Olive and I were both so excited to find @flowerbeauty at our @cvs_beauty and we want to know where you like to shop for your favorite #FLOWERBeauty products!!!"

Drew with her daughters in 2014

Her fans raved about Olive’s performance and commented: "I love Olive," and "this is so sweet," another said: "Olive handled that like a pro!"

Drew is also a mum to Frankie, six, and she shares both children with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman.

While they are still only young, the mum-of-two revealed they’re already following in her footsteps and are born performers.

"When I first had my kids, I think I was so obsessed with doing everything differently with them, I almost thought that acting was some calling from the devil," Drew revealed in an interview with People magazine. "I was thinking, ‘My daughters will never be actors! God, no!'"

Drew's Flower Beauty line is stocked in many locations

"And then I'm, like, wait, it’s a great family trade. I'm a Barrymore. My family has been doing this for hundreds and hundreds of years, and multiple generations."

She added: "Olive knows that I would prefer she wait until she's 18 [to get into acting], and then it's really her life and her decision.

"I think there's a way to give them a normal childhood that's totally protected, and yet feed their love of how much they love to express themselves. And when they were first born, I just didn’t know how to rationalize it. Now, I do."

