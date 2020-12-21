Drew Barrymore's fans express concern after sharing stunning make-up free selfie

Drew Barrymore has got her fans talking! The Hollywood beauty shared a striking make-up free snap of herself wearing a gorgeous headband with some gold earrings.

Although she looked sensational and all agreed her earrings were stunning, some fans gushed about her new look, while others expressed concern about her poor earlobes!

"OK but I can't help noticing how heavy those earrings are Drew. I hope you didn't wear them for more than a minute or two," said one fan. Another remarked: "Her earlobes are stretched very low. A bit too heavy. But, very pretty." A third post read: "Beautiful, but those earrings look a lil heavy." [sic]

Despite the concern, Drew looked absolutely delightful. "Very Frida Kahlo-esque! Love it," said another fan, while one other said: "Those are some class earrings and such a cute hairband totally rocking these and looking fabulous."

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old Golden Globe winner is known for her honest and open approach to social media, often sharing both the highs and lows of her life.

The actress shared this stunning selfie which got fans talking

In September, the mother-of-two even let fans see her vulnerable side when she shared behind-the-scenes footage of herself having a meltdown ahead of her talk show debut. The Drew Barrymore Show successfully premiered on 14 September but a backstage video posted to her Instagram at the time showed just how nervous she was.

In the clip, Drew could be seen tearfully telling crew members that she's "struggling" and vents a series of emotional frustrations to them. "I over talk and I share things that make people feel uncomfortable," she said at one point.

While being dressed for the show Drew also admitted: "I hate the sound of my own voice" and even went so far as to say: "There's so much going on in my head about how much I dislike myself as a human being, and this is really hard."

