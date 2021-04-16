Ciara sparks huge fan reaction with 'goddess' bedroom photo The singer is a doting mother to three children

Ciara has sparked a huge fan reaction and been compared to a "goddess" as she posed up a storm on her bed.

In a stunning shot, the Goodies singer covered herself with just a towel and bra as she posed fiercely into a camera lens.

The mother-of-three had a huge bed, which was draped with white sheets and featured at least four white pillows in front of a grey headboard.

The singer didn't caption her post, but let her fans do the talking for her. The snap impressed fellow celebrities including Janelle Monae who posted a lips emojis and Power star La La Anthony who said: "There she goes," alongside some heart eyed emojis.

Another impressed fan wrote: "You are a queen," while a third asked: "How does it feel to be god's favorite?"

"No caption needed," said a fourth fan and a fifth stated: "A PURE GODDESS OF BEAUTY."

Fans compared the singer to a "goddess"

Other fans fell in love with the singer's hair, as one posted: "It's the blonde for me," while another quickly added: "This hair Ci!!!!"

Ciara is married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, with the pair marrying in Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England in 2016.

The couple have two children together, daughter Sienna, aged three, and son Win, aged eight months. The Level Up singer also has a son, Future Zahir, aged six, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

The singer recently left fans all saying the same thing as she posed with her baby son on the family's sofa.

Ciara's poses often spark huge fan reactions

Ciara cradled her baby boy in a lavish satin gown, with her loc'd hair extending all the way down her back to touch the sofa.

Comments all read the same, with people calling the pair "heavenly", "angels" and "dreamy."

Some fans did deviate as one said: "He's so cute," while another compared Ciara's baby boy to his father. "His papa's twin," they said.

