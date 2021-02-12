Ciara and Russell Wilson speak out on viral Super Bowl meme on Ellen Show The husband and wife made an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show

Ciara and Russell Wilson have spoken out on a viral meme that circulated after the Super Bowl game last weekend.

The couple, who married in 2016 and have two children together, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show discussing a photo of Russell that showed the Seattle Seahawks quarterback looking displeased while watching the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

MORE: Ciara makes the case for post-holiday sequins in this amazing suit

Sitting alongside his wife and NFL boss Roger Goodell in the photo, the sportsman could be seen wearing a face mask while frowning and looking upset, which could the attention of many Super Bowl fans and it soon spread online.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Russell Wilson and Ciara respond to that Super Bowl meme

Filling in for Ellen's absence was show's resident dancer and co-executive producer Stephen "tWitch" Boss who asked the couple: "Russell I've got to ask because there's a couple of photos going round with you looking really upset during the game, I've got to ask what's going on during that time?"

MORE: Gisele Bündchen shares incredible behind-the-scenes Super Bowl photos of children and Tom Brady

MORE: Tom Brady's ex-partner Bridget Moynahan reacts to Super Bowl win and shares sweet picture of their son

The photo of the couple at the Super Bowl went viral over the weekend

Russell, while Ciara looked on laughing, responded: "[Roger] kept talking and I'm all [expletive] off like 'I just wanna watch the game!' I'm dressed to the nines you know, in a box, and I'm watching the game. So that's what that meme is all about."

MORE: Ciara shares a look inside her children's amazing bedrooms as she prepares for baby number 3

At the time the photo went viral, many flocked to Twitter to give their verdict on the moment. One person wrote: "Russell Wilson looks so bummed to have to watch the Super Bowl with Goodell" Another said: "Russell Wilson looked like he wanted to be anywhere but sitting beside Goodell lol. Who can blame him though," While a third fan tweeted: "Glad I was not the only one that noticed this. Lol."

The couple also discussed the football player's recent award, the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, and what it meant to him. He told the host: "I love Walter Payton, just to be honoured with that prestigious award is such a blessing."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.