Ciara wows with a stunning hair transformation and $1,100 sneakers you need to see to believe

Now this is how you play tennis.

Ciara kicked off 2021 serving fashionable look after look and she hasn’t stopped since. Such was the case again when the Level Up songstress made jaws drop when she posted a photo on Instagram Sunday that showed her sitting on a tennis court wearing a form-fitting white shorts onesie that she paired with white Prada sneakers.

Ciara's statement platform high-top Prada sneakers were the star of her ensemble

Ciara, who has been working out and working with Weight Watchers to lose her baby weight after welcoming son Win in July, continued to prove that her hard work paid off when she shared the snap, which showed off her incredible toned physique.

The mother-of-three’s high-top Prada sneakers were the statement maker of the ensemble and came complete with platform ridged soles and a removable pouch on the side. The sneakers appear to be the fashion house’s new Gabardine high-top sneakers, which retail for $1,150.

Ciara also debuted a switch-up to her long blonde locs. She went fully brunette this time, revealing a gorgeous set of short locs coiffed by Bonita Locs founder and celebrity hairstylist Bonita Rebel. The fashionista wore half of her hair pulled up into two ponytails, giving the look a sporty edge.

Ciara's locs were coiffed by Bonita Locs founder and celebrity hairstylist Bonita Rebel

“Game. Set. Match,” Ciara captioned the photo. The star’s friends and fans were quick to hit her comments, with Vanessa Bryant and La La Anthony both dropped heart emojis.

“How do you keep serving looks girl. You are an absolute beauty,” one follower wrote, while another added, “Literally doing these locs this week. You look great as usual Ci!”

The singer posted a photo just a few days ago showing off her long locks when she shared the sweetest photo of herself cradling her baby son Win in her arms on the family's sofa in a black off-the-shoulder wrap dress.

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson welcomed their son last July

In a second snap, Ciara looked lovingly at the adorable tyke, as he continued to stare into the camera. Fans could see parts of the style star's sprawling living room, which featured a houseplant in the corner, and sofas that appeared to stretch around the entirety of the room.

In a sweet caption, the And I singer wrote: "Precious love," alongside a heart emoji. So adorable!

We’re swooning over Ciara’s natural hair looks and can’t wait to see what else the hair chameleon has in store.

