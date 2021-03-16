Ciara impresses Jennifer Hudson as she poses up a storm The singer posed in her back garden

Ciara has managed to impress not just her fans, but legendary singer Jennifer Hudson with her latest Instagram post.

In the picture, the Goodies singer posed up a storm as she sat in her back garden in just a black t-shirt.

The singer flaunted her impressively toned legs, beautifully loc'd hair and a lavish bracelet and ring.

Fans were driven crazy by the post, and Ciara received praise from If This Ain't Love singer Jennifer Hudson who wrote: "She is too damn cute!!!!!"

WATCH: Ciara and Russell Wilson respond to viral Super Bowl meme

Other fans simply wrote comments like "queen" and "gorgeous" and one added: "Absolutely beautiful, I love you."

"Beauty is her name," complimented one fan, while another said: "Gorgeous like always queen, keep shining."

Another adoring fan wrote: "You are perfection!!!" and a different fan praised the star's recent posts, as they added: "You have been on fire lately!"

Ciara is married to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, and together the couple share two children, daughter Sienna, aged three, and son Win, aged seven months.

The singer also has son Future Zahir Wilson, aged six, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

Jennifer Hudson was a fan of the post

Earlier this year, while watching the Super Bowl match between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, Russell appeared to look displeased, and the moment went viral.

At the match, Russell was sat with Ciara and NFL boss Roger Goodell.

Discussing the viral meme on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with stand-in host Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the NFL star responded: "Roger just kept talking and I'm all [expletive] off like 'I just wanna watch the game.'

The singer is married to NFL star Russell Wilson

"I'm dressed to the nines you know, in a box, and I'm watching the game. So that's what that meme is all about."

The quarterback also discussed his recent award, the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

"I love Walter Payton, just to be honoured with that prestigious award is such a blessing."

