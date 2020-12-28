Vanessa Bryant's fans gush 'Kobe would be so proud' as she shares snow baby pics Kobe Bryant's wife has endured her first Christmas without him or their daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant has managed to push on in the face of an exceptionally painful 2020, but her fans are supporting her every step of the way, and reminding her that Kobe would be so proud.

Kobe Bryant's wife shared several family snaps of her and her daughters Natalia, 17, and Bianka, four, along with singer Ciara and her children, Future, six, and Sienna, three, all out for some fun in the snow.

In one of Vanessa's posts, she showed little Bianka and "auntie" Ciara enjoying a snow tube ride down a snowy hill and captioned it "B.B. and auntie C". Fans comments poured in. One touchingly wrote: "Kobe would be so proud of his family! Continue to watch over us Mamba!"

Another fan wrote: "The first of everything is the hardest. You are a strong woman with a great support system. I am rooting for you all!"

Vanessa is moving through a year of firsts without her love Kobe Bryant and her eldest daughter Gianna, following a horrific helicopter crash that took their lives in January.

Vanessa Bryant (with daughter Bianka) took her girls on a snowy getaway, along with singer Ciara and her children

On Christmas, Vanessa marked the day when she shared two beautiful black and white photos.

In the first, she can be seen sitting on a white sofa with her children Natalia, Capri and Bianka. In the second, the four can be seen alongside Vanessa's late husband and daughter, Kobe and Gianna.

Alongside the images, captured by photographer Brian Bowensmith, the doting mother added the caption: "Always Together, Never Apart Together Forever In Our Hearts. Kobe, Vanessa, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri."

Famous faces and fans alike took to the comment section of the 38-year-old's post to share heartfelt messages.

Vanessa shared black and white photos of her and her daughters, along with a throwback of the whole family including Gianna and Kobe, on Christmas day

Actress Lily Collins wrote: "Sending so much love and light to you all."

Another social media user added: "So beautiful! Wishing you and your family a blessed Christmas filled with love, light and health. May Kobe and Gigi continued to watch over you and protect you and guide you!"

