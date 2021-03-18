Ciara has fans saying the same thing as she poses with baby son The singer is a doting mother to three children

Ciara is the doting mother to three adorable children, with her youngest, son Win, being born last July.

MORE: Ciara is turning the ski slopes into her runway on vacation with Vanessa Bryant

The singer is no stranger to sharing pictures of her brood, and her latest photo with Win has had fans all saying the same thing.

The star uploaded the picture of her cradling her baby son in her arms on the family's sofa as she looked beautiful in a lavish satin gown.

Her beautiful loc'd hair stretched all the way down her back to just touch the sofa.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vanessa Bryant's daughter Bianka plays in the snow with Ciara

A second picture saw the singer looking lovingly at her baby son, as he continued to stare into the camera.

Fans could see parts of Ciara's sprawling living room, which featured a houseplant in the corner, and sofas that appeared to stretch around the entirety of the room.

In a sweet caption, the And I singer wrote: "Precious love," alongside a heart emoji.

Fans immediately filled the comments with many echoing the same thing, calling the mother/son duo "heavenly", "angels" and "dreamy."

Fans all said the same thing about the adorable snaps

Other fans also left plenty of heart eye emojis as they made their comments. "He's so cute," enthused one fan, and another said: "So precious."

Another fan left a string of compliments as they wrote: "Beautiful, gorgeous, amazing, cute, etc."

MORE: Ciara and Russell Wilson speak out on viral Super Bowl meme on Ellen Show

MORE: Ciara makes the case for post-holiday sequins in this amazing suit

Some fans even compared the young tot to his father, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson. "Mini Russ," wrote one, while another added: "His papa's twin."

Ciara and Russell share two children, Win, and a daughter, Sienna, aged three. The singer is also mother to son Future Zahir Wilson, aged six, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

Win is Ciara's youngest child

The star's beautiful hair recently impressed one very famous face, as legendary singer Jennifer Hudson was blown away.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ciara posed up a storm as she sat in a garden in just a black T-shirt, showing off her beautiful loc'd hair.

"She is too damn cute!!!!!" enthused Jennifer when she commented on the post.

Many other fans agreed with the former Voice judge, as one posted: "Beauty is her name," while another added: "Gorgeous like always queen, keep shining."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.