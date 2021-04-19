Holly Willoughby shares very rare photo of son as she teases big news The This Morning star is a mum of three

Holly Willoughby has got some big news to share! The This Morning star posted a rare family photo showing her with her son Chester on Sunday as she teased fans with an upcoming announcement.

"Vitamin d, caffeine and a side order of distraction from Chester," 40-year-old Holly wrote. "Working on something else next week which I can't wait to share with you all… thank you to the lovely @rochellehumes for keeping my side of the sofa warm…x."

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's children make the most amazing birthday cake for Phillip Schofield

The sweet photo shows Holly lying on the grass on her front with a notebook, fountain pen and a hot drink beside her. Climbing onto her back is six-year-old Chester, the youngest of Holly's three children.

The star and her husband Dan Baldwin, who have been married since 2007, are also parents to Harry, 11, and ten-year-old Belle.

Holly shared a sweet snapshot showing her and Chester in the garden

Holly and her co-star Phillip Schofield have been absent from This Morning for the past fortnight as they enjoyed their Easter break. They have been replaced by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford and Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary in their leave.

Fans were quick to comment on Holly's extended break. One wrote: "Looking forward to seeing @rochellehumes but not liking the fact it's the 3rd week of no @hollywilloughby on the sofa even though it will be good to see Phil back on the screen and @alisonhammond55 and @dermotoleary were fabulous!"

Holly and Dan have been married since 2007

A second added: "Great Holly. Hope all goes well. We will miss you." And a third commented: "Looking beautiful in the sunshine! Gutted you're not on tm for another week, can't wait to see what you're working on though, exciting. Have a lovely day."

Holly tends not to share many photos of her family on Instagram – and when she does, she takes care to hide her children's faces.

The star is a proud mum of three

"I choose not to show my children's faces because I know that's the deal. If you show one photograph, then they're out there," she recently said on This Morning.

"They're for consumption for everybody, which is why I choose not to do it."

