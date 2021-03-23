Holly Willoughby's children have the most unique nickname for their grandmother The This Morning star is a doting mum of three

Holly Willoughby has revealed the very sweet and unique nickname her children have for their grandmother Linda.

During Tuesday's episode of This Morning, the mum-of-three and co-host Phillip Schofield were chatting to Rochelle Humes during a fashion segment, when Rochelle joked that her newborn son Blake wasn't too keen on his maternal grandma joining their support bubble.

MORE: Holly Willoughby made a mistake with her This Morning outfit - but it's still gorgeous

"I'm sure when she starts giving out the sweets, he'll know exactly who she is," said Holly, before adding: "My mum is also known as Grandma Weetie because she just gives them sweets."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Viewers baffled by Holly Willoughby's bizarre behaviour on This Morning

Also on the show, Holly reminisced about being a new mother and how baby groups were not only great for her children but for herself as well – and how in the current climate, parents have been restricted in lockdown.

MORE: Holly Willoughby shares rare photo with daughter Belle in stunning family home

MORE: Holly Willoughby's son Chester has the most magical bedroom

"I remember being a new mum, one of the most important things was socialisation of the baby, going to mum groups, whatever it was, music things," Holly said. "That would be good for me because it would get me out of the house, but also great for the children to be able to socialise."

Holly's mum Linda is known as Grandma Weetie

The 40-year-old star shares three children with her husband Dan Baldwin: Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and six-year-old Chester.

Holly is fiercely protective of her kids and never shows their faces on social media. Earlier this month she explained her reasoning, saying on This Morning: "I choose not to show my children's faces because I know that's the deal. If you show one photograph, then they're out there. They're for consumption for everybody, which is why I choose not to do it."

The TV star shares three children with husband Dan Baldwin

The former Celebrity Juice star has also opened up about motherhood being her most important job, telling HELLO!: "It wasn't like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I'm going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt.

"Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I've been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that.

"If I'm going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I'm lucky to be able to do that."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.