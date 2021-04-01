Phillip Schofield has been treated to the most amazing gift - a homemade birthday cake from Holly Willoughby's three children.

The This Morning host marked his 59th birthday on Thursday, and kicked off the celebrations in style! From balloons in his dressing room to a delicious fry-up for breakfast, Phillip was well and truly spoilt on his big day.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's children make the most amazing birthday cake for Phillip Schofield

Sharing a glimpse into his wonderful morning at the studio, the TV star looked delighted to be handed a sponge cake, covered in white icing, whilst being sang to by his co-host Holly and their ITV crew.

"Cake made by Holly's Harry, Belle and Chester," Phillip wrote across one clip, adding: "Thank you "hollywilloughby. That was beautiful."

Holly, 40, then took to Twitter to pay the sweetest tribute, which read: "Happy birthday to this gorgeous human... love you to bits @schofe forever my partner in laughter."

There's no denying how close Phillip and Holly are. Back in October, the dad-of-two heaped praise on his co-star and BFF, revealing she has not only been supporting him after he publicly came out as gay in February 2020, but also his wife Stephanie Lowe.

Holly and Phillip have been the best of friends for many years

Phillip opened up on Chris Evans' How to Wow podcast, where he labelled Holly "astonishing". Speaking to Chris, the presenter said of his friend: "Holly has been astonishing, literally the best mate. She's serene, calming and sensible and she's balanced."

He added: "Not just for me but also for Steph. She's been balanced across the board."

Phillip and Holly have been close friends for years, but towards the end of 2019, their friendship was hit by claims of a 'feud', a rumour Phillip dismissed during his chat with Chris.

"There was nothing that was being said that had any truth in it whatsoever. There was no and there has never been a feud with Holly," he said. "When they're writing 'Phillip and Holly and feud' we couldn't have been closer because I'd told her my secret and she was holding me together at work."

