Holly Willoughby looks radiant in makeup-free selfie – fans want her skincare routine

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby enjoyed a makeup-free Friday this week as she posted a photo looking radiant as ever to her Instagram, leaving fans desperate for her to drop her skincare routine.

Sharing the snap to her 7.1 million followers, Holly donned a cosy chunky knit for her day off presenting with co-star Philip Schofield, simply captioning the post: "Friday".

The 40-year-old showcased her flawless skin, which had a healthy glow and natural blushed complexion – and not a fine line in sight!

According to Women's Health, Holly uses dermatologist favourite: Heliocare SPF to guard against UVA rays that cause skin sagging and wrinkles.

Holly relaxed at home in cosy knitwear on her Friday off

The fresh-faced beauty caused quite a stir in the comments, with fans eager to know what skincare products Holly uses to achieve her glorious skin glow. "It's ok, you can drop the skincare routine now" said one follower. What's your skin secret, Holly?

Despite appearing on our screens looking glamorous as ever, the mother-of-three was praised for her choice to share a selfie without makeup. With early wake-up calls at least four days a week, and a busy lifestyle as a mum, it's no doubt the presenter takes excellent care of her skin.

Holly looking stunning in full glam for the Dancing on Ice final

"I love that you have put up a natural and unfiltered beautiful picture up. This is the right message for our impressionable young people to see. #nofakeness" shared one fan. Another coined her a "no filtered goddess", writing: "Such a natural beauty!"

We recently uncovered Holly's skincare secrets, so you can follow her beauty routine. From Garnier's micellar water, to Liz Earle's Eye Brightening Lotion – you'll be surprised to know the daytime tv star's skincare secrets are actually, very affordable.

Garnier Micellar Water, was £8, now £4.98, Amazon

If you're unsure where to start with skincare, at the very least make sure you're using a cleanser or micellar water daily, to ensure your skin is clean and less prone to breakouts.

