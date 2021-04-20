Jenna Bush Hager recalls unforgettable advice from dad George W. Bush The former President of the United States is a doting dad to twin daughters

George W. Bush is a devoted family man and loves nothing more than spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Over the years, the former President of the United States has offered lots of incredible wisdom to his loved-ones, and his daughter Jenna Bush Hager remembers one piece of advice from her father that will always stay with her.

During an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna in 2020, the mother-of-three opened up about a conversation she had with her dad about drinking – and how it had a profound effect on her.

VIDEO: Today's Jenna Bush Hager celebrates son Hal's birthday with George W. Bush and Laura Bush

She explained: "I'll never forget I was in Maine for my cousin's wedding…

"We went for a walk, and he said, 'I just want to talk to you about drinking – and I found in my life it got in the way of the things that mattered the most – and I want to make sure that you just know that it can and be aware of it.'"

Today's Jenna Bush Hager recalled the advice George W. Bush gave her

George has previously opened up about his decision to give up drinking.

He recalled in his 2010 book Decision Points about how his wife, former First Lady Laura Bush, pushed him to decide whether he wanted to choose alcohol or fatherhood.

Jenna – who was in her early twenties at the time of her chat with George – went on to reveal that while at the time she was thinking "I'm not even that hungover," the conversation acted as a model to her about how she wanted to parent.

Jenna is a doting mother to three children and is incredibly close to her family

"He just knew that it [alcohol] was interrupting his dreams and interrupting his parenting. I always appreciated it, and I still do," Jenna added.

On how her dad's advice has impacted her own parenting for the better, the popular daytime star told her co-host Hoda Kotb: "Parenting is tedious and can be difficult, and it can be easy to open that bottle of wine at 5 o'clock on a Monday.

"But I catch myself because I had those conversations [with my father], and I try not to – for my kids and for me."

