Jenna Bush Hager looks unrecognisable after incredible 70s makeover The Today star had a birthday to celebrate…

Jenna Bush Hager showed off a very different side to herself on Thursday in aid of her friend, food blogger and author, Siri Daly's 40th birthday.

The daughter of George W. Bush looked incredible after undergoing a 70s-inspired makeover, rocking big curly hair, a striped sequined top and glittery flares.

To add to the aesthetic, Jenna wrapped a faux fur coat around her shoulders and made her eyes pop with exaggerated green eyeshadow and fluttery fake eyelashes.

Posing beside Siri, who looked equally as stunning in a zig-zag patterned gold and black glittery dress and big hoop earrings, Jenna paid a sweet tribute to her friend.

She wrote: "Happiest 40 – happy in sequins and extensions with this creative mam @siriouslydelicious."

It's not clear when the photo was taken, but Siri reposted the same one on her own Instagram Stories, captioning it: "Thank you fellow 81-er. Love you so!"

Jenna looked incredible after her makeover

Jenna lives in New York with her husband Henry and their children Mila, Poppy and Hal.

The Today show star hosted Today with Hoda & Jenna at home for the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic, and detailed the challenges she faced when she returned to the studio in July.

Jenna with her family

At the time, she told co-star Hoda Kotb: "You called when I was in the shower. You were my first wake-up call and I left my kids for the first time in four months, which I just can't even believe because we were still working.

"But for all of those people that are watching right now that are working from home, there's this relief too to go back to a place you love, to be back with people you can have conversations with other than logistics or diapers."

