Jenna Bush Hager reveals dad George W Bush's incredible hidden talent in touching post The Today host shared the pieces with fans that are simply signed "43"

Jenna Bush Hager shared remarkable art work that her father, former United States President George W. Bush created. Her fans quickly noticed some unique traits in the pieces.

The Today with Hoda and Jenna host took to Instagram to share two portraits that George painted of his beloved youngest grandson Hal, who turns two this year.

The beautiful pieces appear to be watercolors and are signed simply by his number "43," as in the 43rd president.

Jenna captioned the sweet shots: "My favorite Christmas gift. My Hal painted by his Jefe."

Tagging her father's Instagram account she continued "George W Bush Love how you see our precious boy. These bring me joy."

Jenna Bush Hager's youngest child Hal as painted by dad, former president George W. Bush - signed simply as 43

Jenna's son Hal, or Henry Harold in full, is her third child, and this past year she opened up about motherhood in her new book Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love.

She described the overwhelming emotional reaction she and her father, George, had over the news of her third pregnancy.

The second portrait Jenna shared, done by "43"

While Jenna was thrilled to become a mother again, and the former US President was excited to welcome another grandchild, they couldn't help but worry about her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush's reaction.

As infertility runs in their family, Jenna describes her last pregnancy as "an immaculate conception" their thoughts went straight to Barbara, who had just got married.

"They were delighted, but the first thing my father said was, 'Have you told Barbara?'" Jenna wrote. "I knew my father was worried that Barbara, newly married, would likely be trying soon for a baby if she wasn't already.

"My parents went through so much in order to conceive us, so they are sensitive to the feelings of anyone who does not yet have the babies they want. They thought that if Barbara was trying, she might understandably envy my pregnancy.

"My mother scolded my father for putting that pressure on me. She said what she always says when these questions arise: 'Every woman gets her baby in her time.'"

Jenna struggled to conceive her middle child

Jenna - who struggled with the conception of her second child - had already told her sister who had made a joke about Jenna's news before congratulating her.

Jenna shares Margaret 'Mila' Laura, seven, Poppy Louise, four, and Henry 'Hal' Harold with her husband, Henry Hager.

