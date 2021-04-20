Today's Dylan Dreyer reveals emotional family milestone – and it will melt your heart The Today show star is a doting mother to two young sons

Today show star Dylan Dreyer marked an incredible milestone over the weekend – one she will remember forever.

The mother-of-two was reunited with her parents since the start of the pandemic, and they were able to see her youngest son Oliver for only the second time.

Oliver was a newborn the last time his grandparents met him, and they more than made up for lost time.

VIDEO: Today's Dylan Dreyer gets her Covid jab live on air

On Instagram, Dylan shared a sweet picture of herself with Oliver, one, and older son Calvin, four, who were posing alongside their grandparents and father, Brian Fichera.

In the caption, the TV personality wrote: "Well this picture was a LONG TIME COMING!!!

"Pop Pop and Grandma haven’t been able to visit us since Oliver was born.

Dylan Dreyer reunited with her parents for the first time since the start of the pandemic

"I am so beyond grateful for this perfect afternoon!! #bestdayever #daddysgirl."

Fans were quick to comment on Dylan's happy news, with one writing: "Warms my heart. Cal is always so happy," while another wrote: "Nothing better than family!" A third added: "Aw so much fun! So happy you could have quality time together! Wonderful picture to have!"

Dylan's family reunion comes shortly after the star received her first Covid vaccine live on Today.

Dylan with her oldest son Calvin

The star was joined by her co-hosts during a special episode of the NBC daytime show, including Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones.

Hoda Kotb and Al Roker presented the segment as they had both already received their vaccine.

The pair chatted about side-effects with Dr. Chokshi, who revealed that the most common side effect was "tears of joy".

The Today star recently got her Covid jab live on TV

They then did a countdown as the rest of the Today stars got their vaccines at the same time.

"Am I the only one feeling something? It stings," Dylan admitted as she received her jab.

"Nothing against you, but I felt it in my arm," she told her pharmacist, before adding: "But I'm very thankful."

