Today's Jenna Bush Hager makes surprising revelation about daughter

Today show star Jenna Bush Hager has been like every other parent experiencing home-schooling during the pandemic, and she's learning a lot about her children in the process!

The mother-of-three was left surprised at just how much her oldest daughter Mila knew about technology recently, and relayed the story to her co-star Hoda Kotb last week.

George W. Bush's daughter explained that Mila was setting up a virtual playdate with her friends, including Savannah Guthrie's daughter Vale, and stunned her mum at her knowledge, which far extended her own.

VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager celebrates son Hal's birthday with famous parents

Jenna said: "Yesterday Mila gets off the bus and says 'I have a Zoom playdate, I have a Zoom playdate!' She had it all orchestrated.

"Her little friend texted me – she must have given her my number – and said 'Hi Mrs Hager, I'm here and I can't get on the Zoom playdate.'

Today's Jenna Bush Hager was surprised by how knowledgeable her daughter was on Zoom

"She invited Vale on the walk home - they get on the bus together - and I just thought, what a world we are living in.

"She used my computer, which at this point had crumbs on it. If I'm ever going to have to write another book on it, it isn't going to work!"

Jenna continued: "After the playdate I said to her that it's so much better to live in real life and she said 'I know mum but it's Covid-19 and I wouldn't have been able to see those girls today.'"

Jenna is a doting mum to three young children

Hoda replied, revealing she found it surprising just how much her three-year-old daughter knew about Zoom too.

She said: "It's crazy. I do these Zoom dinners on Thursdays with my mum and we do Zoom breakfast on Saturday and Haley always wants to set it up. And she's doing it."

Jenna lives in New York with husband Henry and their children Mila, Poppy and Hal.

The doting mum hosted Today with Hoda & Jenna at home for the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic, and detailed the challenges she faced when she returned to the studio in July.

At the time, she said: "You called when I was in the shower. You were my first wakeup call and I left my kids for the first time in four months, which I just can't even believe because we were still working but for all of those people that are watching right now that are working from home, there's this relief too to go back to a place you love, to be back with people you can have conversations with other than logistics or diapers."

