Chrissy Teigen has spoken out in praise of Meghan Markle and revealed how the Duchess of Sussex reached out to her following the death of her son, Jack.

The model was asked about the pair's interactions by a fan during an appearance on the Watch What Happens Live! aftershow.

"Yeah, she's been so kind to me ever since we connected," Chrissy said of Meghan, who suffered a miscarriage last summer. "She had written to me about baby Jack. But yeah, she is really wonderful and so kind – just as kind as everyone says she is."

Chrissy – who tragically confirmed she had lost the baby boy she was expecting in October – continued: "That's why you look at everything and you're like 'My God, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?' when it's just as simple as them being as kind as everyone says they are."

Chrissy and husband John Legend with their children, Luna and Miles

The 35-year-old – mum to Luna, five, and two-year-old Miles - further revealed that she had spoken to Meghan, 39, following her controversial tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, along with husband Prince Harry.

"I think when I ended up watching it, it was like 'Holy [expletive] this is big,'" Chrissy said, adding: "But also I waited a long time to watch it, so I'd already heard so much about it."

Asked by host Andy Cohen if Meghan had revealed further titbits on the phone, she replied: "No. I think she's been very honest [and] open. I think her truth has been her truth since the very beginning."

Meghan is currently pregnant with her second child – a baby girl. Both she and Prince Harry revealed their baby's gender in their interview with Oprah. The new arrival will be a baby sister for the couple's son, Archie, who will be two on 6 May.

