Chrissy Teigen shares heartwrenching regret about son Jack's stillbirth

Chrissy Teigen has opened up about her son Jack, who was stillborn last autumn, on what would have been his due month.

The mother-of-two shared several pictures taken whilst filming John Legend's Wild video, in which the star announced to the world that she was pregnant, and revealed her one big regret – and it's heartbreaking.

MORE: Chrissy Teigen reveals she still has her 'bump' in heartbreaking photo

Captioning the photos, the 35-year-old wrote: "These are from our video shoot for Wild in Mexico. I was 10 weeks along and out of my mind happy. I knew the video would take a bit to get together so thought it would be cute to share our news with the world through the old classic hand-on-belly trick at the end.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's sweet tribute to baby Jack

"I could have never imagined what would happen over the next 10 weeks...not sure I'll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so. He would have been here any day now - if he were like Luna and Miles, I'd probably be holding him as we speak."

PHOTOS: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's £17.8million Beverly Hills home has to be seen to be believed

READ: Chrissy Teigen shocks fans after transforming home into school for Luna and Miles

Detailing her one big regret, she confessed: "I am so full of regret that I didn't look at his face when he was born. I was so scared of seeing him in my nightmares that I forgot about seeing him in my dreams. I hurt every day from that remorse.

"This month is a rough reminder and to be honest, I thought the worst was over but I guess life and emotions aren't on any sort of schedule. Love you guys to pieces and am grateful for all your support and love. I firmly believe energy and healing travels through the night sky and I feel it, I promise I do. And I love you jack. I miss you so, so much," she concluded.

The star admitted that she is having surgery for endometriosis this week

Chrissy and John lost their son at 20 weeks. At the time, Chrissy shared a series of raw photos from behind-the-scenes in the hospital, one of which showed the couple holding baby Jack in their arms.

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she wrote at the time.

"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

Chrissy went on: "We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.

"So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever." The couple are also doting parents to their four-year-daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles.