Chrissy Teigen shares heartbreaking video of baby Jack 'saying hi' on week he would have been born The model sadly lost her third child last autumn

Chrissy Teigen has shared a poignant and heartbreaking video of her late son Jack "saying hi". The 35-year-old model, who sadly lost her baby boy last autumn, filmed a close-up shot of her stomach making movements.

She explained the "kicks" were a result of her period and that she was preparing for her endometriosis surgery, but she preferred to think of them as Jack wriggling around.

"My little Jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off," Chrissy tweeted. "I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow... but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. Sigh." Alongside the video, she added: "Look at this. I'll pretend it's him saying hi - it never stops."

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen shares heartbreaking video of Jack 'saying hi'

Chrissy was met with supportive comments from her fans, including her actress friend Patricia Arquette who reassured her: "He's always with you." Many women who have lost their own babies shared their similar experiences with Chrissy, empathising with the star and telling her to "be gentle and kind to yourself this week".

"That is him love. When you think of Jack, he is thinking of you. He is with you," one fan told her, while another agreed: "Wow. This is incredibly sad but a beautiful connection to him. Lifting you up in prayer and sending you comfort during this challenging and constantly evolving period."

Chrissy previously revealed her bump following the tragic stillbirth

Chrissy and her husband John Legend sadly lost their son last year. The model suffered a stillbirth, sharing her heartbreaking news with a series of powerful Instagram photos of herself in hospital.

The celebrity parents, who also share Luna, four, and Miles, two, have been candid about their fertility struggles and Chrissy's IVF journey. John has previously told Mr Porter's The Journal: "We figured eventually we'd have to go into the doctor and see why it wasn't happening naturally. You know, sometimes it's just harder for some people than for others.

"We're just happy that we were able to do it with our doctor. He's never really told us that there was something specific that he could identify was the reason why it just didn't work out naturally. We did what we had to do."

