Meghan Markle appears in never-before-seen photo prior to meeting Prince Harry The snapshot was shared by Suits creator Aaron Korsh

She is now one of the most-photographed women in the world. But this week a previously-unseen snapshot of Meghan Markle was shared on Twitter, capturing the former actress prior to her meeting Prince Harry.

The picture was posted online by Aaron Korsh, who wrote and created Suits – the NBC show on which Meghan appeared before embarking on royal life with her husband. "Back when we were young," Aaron captioned the photo. "Before all the hubbub. Photo by @halfadams."

MORE: Meghan Markle's signature interior tricks at LA home revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle takes us on a Suits wardrobe tour

Meghan, 39, starred in Suits for seven series, with her character, Rachel Zane, and on-screen love interest Mike Ross, played by Patrick J Adams, leaving the show at the same time.

MORE: Why Archie doesn't appear in the Queen and Prince Philip's great-grandchildren photo

READ: Prince Harry's stay at Frogmore Cottage is bittersweet

Her exit coincided with her blossoming romance with Prince Harry; by the time her final episode aired in April 2018, the couple were engaged and due to marry the following month.

Back when we were young. Before all the hubbub. Photo by ⁦@halfadams⁩ pic.twitter.com/v2nsTOqgKu — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) April 15, 2021

Meghan appears in a new photo shared by Suits creator Aaron Korsh

Aaron later revealed that had decided to write Meghan out of the show after taking a "gamble" that her relationship with Harry would pan out.

MORE: Meghan Markle being supported by mother Doria Ragland while Prince Harry is in UK

He told Radio 4's Today programme in November 2017: "I knew from a year ago that this relationship was burgeoning. And I had a decision to make because I didn't want to intrude and ask her, 'Hey what's going on and what are you going to do?'

Meghan appeared in seven seasons of Suits

"So collectively with the writers, we decided to take a gamble that these two people were in love and it was going to work out."

READ: Prince Harry's first marital home Nottingham Cottage – past royal residents revealed

He added: "What we decided to do (was to) say, 'look, I would rather have good things happen to Meghan in her life' - which would likely mean her leaving the show.

"So let's plan on that and it's much easier to undo that, if it came to it, than to just plan on her staying forever and then finding out she's going to go."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.