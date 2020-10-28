Chrissy Teigen returns to social media after heartbreaking miscarriage The model is grieving the loss of her son Jack

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday following the heartbreaking loss of her son Jack, who she sadly miscarried in September.

The mum-of-two uploaded several clips to her Instagram Story, which showed her baking Halloween cookies and spending time with her daughter Luna.

READ: John Legend pens emotional message to Chrissy Teigen after tragic loss

On one of the clips, Chrissy announced her return to the platform as she expressed her excitement over up upcoming cookbook.

Loading the player...

WATCH: John Legend dedicates heartbreaking performance to wife Chrissy Teigen

She wrote: "I've missed posting my cookbook journey. I am so incredibly proud – it will absolutely be my best ever. I got to step away from the world and do something I love, but I truly missed being able to bring you along for the journey.

"I love and missed you guys. I'm back!"

MORE: celebrity grief - stars that have spoken out about losing a loved one

SEE: Chrissy Teigen quietly returns to Instagram following tragic pregnancy loss

Chrissy announced her return to Instagram

Earlier this month, Chrissy broke her silence after announcing the tragic death of Jack, taking to social media to reassure her fans that both she and her family are "okay".

"We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much," she wrote alongside a screengrab of a tweet from her husband John Legend.

In September, both Chrissy and John shared that they had lost the baby boy they were expecting. This would have been their third child together. Chrissy shared the news on Instagram, alongside five incredibly moving black and white pictures taken at the hospital before the birth.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shared their tragic news in September

One of the pictures features the couple holding baby Jack in their arms. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she began her post.

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

"To our Jack – I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.