Lorraine Kelly feeling more positive as lockdown begins to ease

There's nothing like a bit of sunshine to make you feel better. For most of us this week the weather has been bright and beautiful and that definitely raises our spirits.

What's also helping to cheer us up is that shops, hairdressers and beauty salons are either already opened, or getting ready for customers coming back, so it does feel as though things are starting to get a bit more "normal".

For example, this week I was asked to host a really fun event for National Student Pride and was able to be in the same venue as our fantastic contestants including RuPaul Drag Race UK winner Lawrence Chaney, instead of all of us being on a Zoom call.

Everyone taking part in our very silly and hilarious quiz part had a Covid test and instead of being in front of a live audience, the show will go out virtually on Sunday night, but it felt like a big step towards normality.

In some parts of the country, we are now able to shop for more than bread and milk and the basic essentials of life (like wine and chocolate and handbags). I know we can shop online, but there's nothing like actually being able to go into a shop and browse, especially those gorgeous independent stores that always have really interesting clothes and accessories.

I had a lovely afternoon on my local high street. I was able to sit and have a coffee outside in the sun with my friends and I splashed out on a new summer dress that in all honesty I didn't really need, but it was such a glorious shade of pink and a real bargain I just couldn't resist.

I also felt very safe with all the efforts made to obey the rules.

Life is obviously not the way it used to be and we still have to obey social distance rules, wear masks and wash our hands, but we are getting there.

