Lorraine Kelly shows off fabulous hair transformation - see the results

The last time I had my hair cut and coloured was at the beginning of December last year, so like so many of us, I was in desperate need of a visit to the hairdressers.

My hair had grown so long, I couldn't do a thing with it and kept having to just put it up in a bun or a ponytail. I also had far too many grey hairs popping up that needed to be eradicated!

So you can imagine my joy when the new rules meant I was FINALLY able to see top colourist Maleeka from Four Salon in Conduit Street for an appointment this week.

I know some people might not understand what a big deal it is to get your hair sorted out, but it really does affect your confidence if every single day is a bad hair day and for the past couple of weeks that's what I have felt like.

For so many of us, having "lockdown hair" has been a source of huge frustration and a lot of people have tried to do it themselves, and it has often not turned out well. I gave my husband a terrible haircut last month that made him look like a coconut and my mum inflicted one of the worst trims I have ever seen on my poor dad.

I'm lucky at work to have my friend and makeup artist Helen to help me, but even she was relieved when the salons were allowed to open up again so that I could book a much-needed cut and colour.

Maleeka has sorted out the salon to be completely COVID-safe and everyone sticks diligently to the rules. It was so good to see her and Tom who gave me a cut and blow dry and have a peaceful couple of hours just relaxing in the salon. I even managed to get a quick manicure, which was such a treat.

I left with the grey gone, my hair all bouncy and feeling so much better than I have in weeks. It was such a confidence booster and really lifted my spirits.