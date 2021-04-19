8 holiday destinations you won't believe are in the UK Who said you need to travel overseas to fullfill your wanderlust?

The pandemic has shattered travel dreams for so many of us, with the current international travel ban meaning holidays abroad are off the cards. If you're looking for some escapism but feel overwhelmed with staycation options, from rural house swaps to luxe city breaks, you've come to the right place.

READ: Is it illegal to book a summer holiday & when can we book?

We've put together a list of stunning destinations you won't believe are in the UK, so you can fuel your wanderlust with Caribbean-like lagoons and Indonesian-esque beaches – without the hefty £5,000 travel fine.

Norfolk Tulip Fields

Looks like: Amsterdam

Norfolk's tulip fields bloom in late April to early May. They're set to welcome visitors again after their closure last year due to the lockdown. The stunning, vibrant fields possess an uncanny resemblance to Amsterdam's tulip fields, so a day trip here will have you feeling like you've got a spring in your step.

Tinside Lido Plymouth

Looks Like: Bondi Beach, Australia

If you're looking for the UK's most Instagrammable pool, we might have found it. Although we might not have the Australian climate, a trip to Plymouth's Tinside Lido in the peak of the British summer will feel just like a day at Sydney's Bondi Iceberg Pool.

From small fishing boats to huge ferries, enjoy watching a vast array of boats glide into the harbour as you relax by the pool. Visit the lido by night, and watch a film at one of the many open-air cinema events hosted at the pool.

St Michael's Mount, Cornwall

Looks like: Mont Saint Michael, France

It might look exactly like Normandy, but St Michael’s Mount is actually in Cornwall. Just like its French counterpart, Mont Saint Michael, this glorious seaside spot has limited opening hours due to the tide limiting access across the causeway. Luckily, there are hot pasties and delicious ice cream's in the island café to keep you occupied until the causeway re-emerges from beneath the waves.

Brighton Pavillion

Looks like: Taj Mahal, India

Situated in Pavilion Gardens in the bustling city of Brighton, this former royal residence was once a seaside pleasure place for King George IV. Bearing an uncanny similarity to one of the seven wonders of the world, India's Taj Mahal, this seaside spot makes for the perfect seaside visit.

Durdle Door, Dorset

Looks like: Nusa Penida, Penida Island, Bali

Ah, Bali. The tropical paradise at the top of every backpacker's bucket list. Known for its welcoming culture, trendy cafes, jungle retreats and unforgettable beach clubs – Nusa Penida is a must-see destination. For those of us unable to take the 24-hour journey across the Atlantic to get to it, its English doppelganger can be found on the Jurassic Coast, near Lulworth Cove.

Dorset's Durdle Door has an ideal sea swell for beginner surfers, so a trip to this seaside retreat really will feel like you're stepping onto a Bali beach – don't forget your wetsuit though.

MORE: 12 best outdoor bars and restaurants in London to visit from 12 April

Shetland Gorge

Looks like: Finland

As Shetland lies closer to the North Pole than any other part of Britain, it’s the best place to see the Northern Lights. If seeing the aurora borealis has been on your travel wish list, an autumn or winter trip to this island off the Scottish coast is your best bet at seeing the dancing sky.

Minack Theatre, Cornwall

Looks like: Athens, Greece

If you're a lover of theatre and travel, you'll really be feeling the slump of lockdown restrictions that have prohibited both for over a year. Fear not – Cornwall's idyllic Minack Theatre is a unique open-air theatre perched on the cliffs high above the Atlantic ocean.

Its architecture takes inspiration from Ancient Greek theatre, and in the summer, this sun trap boasts a climate easily mistakable for the Mediterranean. You'll be mad to miss the unbeatable atmosphere of this stunning theatre as the sun retreats behind the waves.

MORE: 25 UK hotels you need to visit for a post-lockdown weekend getaway

Isles of Scilly

Looks like: Caribbean

The paradisiac view from Dolphin House, Prince Charles' holiday retreat

The glorious Isles of Scilly are a subtropical escape for those who prefer an exotic getaway. Just a stone's throw from the Cornish coast, the royal-owned Isles boast stunning beaches, untouched coastlines and idyllic scenery that could easily be mistaken for a Caribbean island.

Loch Uaine, Scotland

Looks like: Banff, Canada

This picturesque loch situated in the Cairngorms National Park boasts unbeatable forest hikes and crystal clear water, similar to that of Canada's Banff. The Cairngorms boasts five of Scotland’s six highest mountains with 52 summits over 900 metres. From granite tors to Ice Age glaciers, the park also holds some of the best examples of different landforms outside arctic Canada.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.