Exclusive: Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rio is taking after her in the sweetest way Oliver Hudson opened up to HELLO! about his famous family

Goldie Hawn's amazing maternal instinct has rubbed off on her lookalike granddaughter, Rio, who is taking after her famous grandmother in the most adorable way.

Oliver Hudson spoke to HELLO! in a recent interview and revealed the cute connection his daughter has with sister Kate Hudson's youngest, Rani - and it turns out she's adopted Goldie's mothering nature.

Goldie’s granddaughters - she has five grandsons - are seven and two and Rio has taken it upon herself to take her little cousin under her wing.

Oliver revealed: "It was great when we added another little girl to the mix, and Rani is amazing.

"They are two peas in a pod and Rio is so nurturing towards her. She babysits her even though she doesn’t have the qualifications."

In the past, Goldie has opened up about being a grandmother revealing why she loves it so much.

Oliver's daughter Rio is Goldie Hawn's mini-me

She told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them.

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important."

Rio nurtures Kate Hudson's daughter Rani

Oliver - who has just teamed up with Super 8 for an award-winning bobbled-head PSA-style campaign to inspire travellers to #journeysafe - also revealed to HELLO! what road trips with his mum and stepdad, Kurt Russell, were like as a child.

"We have done some amazing road trips which are extremely memorable. As kids, we just had a blast," he said. "These memories stick with you.

Goldie and Rio have a special bond

"There were no devices, but we had music and we had each other and that’s how we got by. I remember flying down the road, seat belts off - it was the early 80s, they stay firmly on now - and just going for it."

