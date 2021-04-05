In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Laura Wright has opened up about her move to the country as she gears up to perform at the Grand National this week.

MORE: Exclusive: Laura Wright marries Harry Rowland in stunning winter wedding

"We've swapped our home in the city for a life in the country," says the mezzo-soprano, telling HELLO! about the dramatic change she and her former rugby ace husband Harry Rowland have made since welcoming 16-month-old daughter Ottilie into their lives.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Laura Wright - Behind the scenes

"Although we miss London and our friends, we want to give Ottilie the same sense of space and freedom and the blissful childhood I experienced growing up," said Laura of their idyllic new rural home, which is a stone's throw from where Laura was born and is almost ready for them to move in.

MORE: Laura Wright welcomes first child with husband Harry Rowland

"We love it here and can't wait to make happy family memories together," said Laura as she posed for HELLO!’s photoshoot in the grounds of Tudor manor house Helmingham Hall in Suffolk. "We're both keen to explore the beautiful countryside and coastline with Ottilie."

"We've swapped our home in the city for a life in the country," says Laura Wright

Laura also revealed her wish for another child: "Harry and I adore being parents," she said, adding: "We'd definitely love to have another baby."

READ: Soprano Laura Wright on her upcoming wedding and being inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

On returning to Aintree to sing at one of the most exciting events in the racing calendar, the 30-year-old star said: "It will be the longest I've ever been away from [Ottilie]… At the same time, I feel so lucky that l can be in the stadium again, singing live on the spot."

Laura is set to move into an idyllic rural home with her husband and their daughter

Laura continued: "Due to Covid last year, I had to deliver a virtual performance of the National Anthem, but this time it will be different. I'll be surrounded by jockeys, trainers, owners and their horses and although racing fans will be watching on TV, there will be a virtual style award to encourage people to dress up from home."

Laura is delighted this year's festival will pay tribute to its prominent female trailblazers including jockey Rachael Blackmore, the first woman ever to claim the top jockey title at the Cheltenham Festival. "This will be a fabulous celebration of women," she told HELLO!.

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.