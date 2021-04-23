Elizabeth Hurley shares unexpected bikini photo for special reason The photo was taken in one of her favourite places on Earth

Elizabeth Hurley once again proved she is the perfect model for her swimwear brand, Elizbeth Hurley Beach, as she shared a bikini photo on Instagram on Thursday.

The 55-year-old chose to commemorate World Earth Day by posting a snap from one of her favourite places on the planet, the Maldives.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley dazzles in satin gown with thigh-high split

In her caption, she wrote: "On #worldearthday I've chosen to remember being in one of my favourite places, the Maldives." On a more serious note, she added: "The ocean is sublime, but one of the biggest challenges our oceans faces is plastic pollution. Commit with me to try to eliminate single use plastic bottles from our lives #saynotoplastic."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley dances on the beach at sunset

The photo which showed Elizabeth looking fabulous in a two-piece will come as a bit of a change for her Instagram followers. The mother-of-one doesn't often share black-and-white photos and instead opts for more vibrant posts, usually showing herself posing in bikinis in all colours of the rainbow.

GALLERY: Elizabeth Hurley's huge £6m mansion has wild interiors

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley sets the record straight about her and son Damian's future

Nevertheless, fans all agreed on one thing – she looked sensational. "Heaven," one follower replied, while another echoed: "A vision of pure delight." "You got my attention," another wrote, while more fans called her a "goddess" and a "gorgeous lady".

The model shared this black-and-white photo for World Earth Day

One of her recent snaps was of Elizabeth in a hot pink two-piece and appears to have been taking in a tropical location. The model rocked a bold eyeliner and a pink lip, co-ordinating with her swimwear, and completed her beach look with a sun hat.

The model established her swimwear range in 2005, and it caters to women, as well as young girls aged 13 and upwards.

On her website, Elizabeth states: "I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. "I wanted to develop collections which make women feel fabulous at any age."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.