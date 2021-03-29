Elizabeth Hurley bares all to set record straight about her and son Damian's future The actress has denied she and Damian will take part in a reality TV show

Elizabeth Hurley has taken to Instagram to set the record straight about her and son Damian's future – confirming that recent reports of a reality TV show are false.

Posting a throwback picture of herself in her birthday suit, taken by photographer Jonathan Bookallil, the 55-year-old wrote: "Abzuuuurd stories in our illustrious press today. Hear it from the horse's mouth, my son @damianhurley1 and I are most definitely NOT planning to shoot a 'Waltons- style reality TV show' at home. I mean!! Whoever the 'friend' (or bored journalist) is, who's leaking these fictional tidbits, you are ridiculous."

Reports at the weekend had revealed that the mother-and-son's new show would be an "eye-opening gander" at their life in the English countryside, as well as her love for "DIY and gardening".

The mother-of-one initially compared her family to the one on the TV show The Waltons last year, when she exclusively spoke to HELLO! about life in self-isolation after being locked down at her country home in Herefordshire with eight people.

Elizabeth shared a gorgeous throwback picture to set the record straight

"We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," she told HELLO! at the time in an exclusive interview. "There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems. I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

Elizabeth also revealed she has been organized with dividing up family tasks, even drawing up a written plan. "We've all got designated jobs, which I couldn't resist putting on a colour-coded Excel sheet. I'm in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry. If it weren't for the fact that we're terrified of losing loved ones, we're actually quite happy cocooned up together. The TV isn't allowed to be turned on until 6pm so we don't turn into couch potatoes."

And she also opened up about her love for gardening. "Secretly, I'd much rather be gardening than doing anything else. I've been outside doing things for at least five hours a day. My brother bought me a set of what he calls 'lady tools', which are lightweight. I have my own shed with all my tools in it, and woe betide anyone else who uses them. Otherwise, I think I'm okay with everything."