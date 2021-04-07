Elizabeth Hurley praises 'perfect' lookalike son Damian in incredible post

Elizabeth Hurley is one proud mother. The actress was full of praise for her only son Damian as he shared a behind-the-scenes look at his shoot for Perfect Magazine.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley shares showstopping bikini throwback with son Damian for this special reason

"Come closer behind the scenes w/ @mertalas @macpiggott @kegrand," the 19-year-old wrote alongside a clip showing him posing in different setups for the publication.

Elizabeth was one of the first to comment on the post, simply writing "Perfect". She later took to photographer Mert Alas' Instagram page to comment "gorgeous" on the same video.

Damian Hurley is his mother's twin in latest photoshoot

Other fans of the model were in awe of his beauty, with one writing: "Ridiculously good looking." A second remarked: "Gorgeous and that hair!!!" whilst a third added: "Sexiest human to exist."

READ: Who is Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian? All you need to know

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley bares all to set record straight about her and son Damian's future

In the short video, the teenager can be seen flipping his wet hair for the camera, and towards the end he can be seen putting a crown on his head.

In a photo shared by Mert Alas on his Instagram, Damian is his mother's double as he looks towards the camera whilst wearing a black suit and holding onto the crown.

Damian shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot

Damian signed with IMG Models back in 2020. At the time, he said: "I'm incredibly excited to be joining IMG Models. To become part of such a wonderful family is truly fantastic. I can't wait to see what the future brings."

Damian is the son of Elizabeth from her brief romantic relationship with American businessman Steve Bing, who passed away in June 2020.

Following his death, the 19-year-old shared his gratitude for the support he had had from his fans and loved ones.

He wrote: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news.

"I'm trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness.

"This is a very strange and confusing time and I'm immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."