Elizabeth Hurley wows in hot pink bikini during tropical beach holiday The Royals star has been reminiscing about her life before lockdown

Elizabeth Hurley has an incredible career modelling the latest swimwear pieces from her brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

The job sees the mother-of-one travel to exotic beach locations to model various swimsuits, and it's safe to say she's missing her work during the current pandemic.

Elizabeth regularly shares throwback pictures on social media, and on Wednesday, The Royals star stunned fans with her latest bikini picture.

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley dances on the beach at sunset

In the snapshot, Elizabeth looked sensational in a hot pink bikini, as she posed on the beach in a tropical-looking location.

In the image, the model rocked a bold eyeliner and a pink lip, co-ordinating with her bikini.

Elizabeth Hurley looked sensational in a hot pink bikini

Lisa Rinna was one of the first people to comment on the picture with a series of fire emojis, while another follower wrote: "Ageless beauty." Another fan commented: "You're absolutely gorgeous," while a third added: "You look spectacular."

The model established her swimwear range in 2005, and it caters to women, as well as young girls aged 13 and upwards.

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

"I wanted to develop collections which make women feel fabulous at any age," the star states on her website.

The Royals actress established her swimwear range in 2005

Elizabeth is the perfect model for her swimwear range, and has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet.

Last year when travel was permitted in the UK, the actress spent several months in Riga, where she shot the campaign for her latest swimwear range.

It looked like she had an incredible time, and Elizabeth regularly shared updates on social media, with photos of her posing on the beach.

Elizabeth with son Damian Hurley - also a model

Elizabeth returned to the UK just before Christmas, and has been there ever since due to the current lockdown restrictions, which have stopped her from going away again.

Instead, the star has been enjoying spending quality time with her family at home in Herefordshire.

