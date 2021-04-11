Elizabeth Hurley shares stunning bikini selfie to announce exciting news

Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to posting swimwear photos on social media, as the star often models pieces from her fashion line.

And The Royals star had some exciting news to share with her followers on social media over the weekend concerning her brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Taking to the company's official Instagram page, the mother-of-one shared a stunning selfie of herself posing in a cheetah print bikini.

In the picture, the star appeared to be in a villa in a sunny location, and wanted to reveal the exciting news that her popular Victoire bikini was back in stock.

"The long-awaited Victoire bikini is finally back in stock – in all sizes," she wrote alongside the image.

Elizabeth - the perfect model for the design - was inundated with compliments from her fans after sharing the image. "What a figure you have," one wrote, while another simply commented: "Goals." A third added: "You always look so good."

Elizabeth Hurley looked incredible in a cheetah print bikini

The Victoire bikini is described on Elizabeth Hurley Beach as the model's "very favourite cheetah print" design.

The description reads: "A classic string bikini, which uses gold chain instead of strings." The must-have summer beach staple is sold separately as a bikini top and bikini bottoms, which are both priced at £78.

Prior to the latest UK lockdown, Elizabeth had plans to travel abroad after Christmas to shoot her latest swimwear campaign, but decided against going away due to the current restrictions.

The Royals actress has been modelling her swimwear line since 2005

Instead, the star has been enjoying spending quality time with her son Damian, 18, at their country home in Herefordshire, and has been reminiscing about her travels with plenty of throwback beach photos on social media.

The model established her swimwear range in 2005, and it caters to women, as well as young girls aged 13 and upwards.

Elizabeth's son Damian Hurley is following in her footsteps as a model

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

"I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age,” the star states on her website.

Elizabeth is the perfect model for her swimwear range, and has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet.

