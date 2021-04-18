Elizabeth Hurley dazzles in satin gown with thigh-high slit in rare picture inside family home The Royals star lives in Herefordshire in a gorgeous country home

Elizabeth Hurley has been in the UK since December following a lengthy work trip abroad, and she's making the most of the quality time with her family.

The Royals star - who is isolating with several family members and friends - has not let the lockdown restrictions stop her from getting dressed up for the evening.

On Saturday, the mother-of-one took to Instagram to share a glamorous picture of herself wearing a pink satin slip dress with a thigh-high slit, as she posed inside what looked to be her home bar.

In the picture, Elizabeth was standing in front of a pink bar area with leopard print seats.

A row of wine glasses were seen on the surface, and dim lighting added ambiance to the room.

In the caption, the star explained that she was simply at home, writing: "Still home with the fam, but sweatpants banished for the night."

Elizabeth Hurley shared a glimpse inside her home bar

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "You look absolutely stunning," while another wrote: "God bless you staying safe and looking after your family. Character and beauty." A third added: "You look as gorgeous as always."

The swimwear model formed a bubble with a group of friends and family members – including her mum Angela and son Damian – at the beginning of the pandemic last March.

The Royals star with her son Damian

The actress likened their experience to The Waltons in an interview with HELLO! last April, and detailed their days together, which included cooking, sharing out the household chores and limiting screen time, so that they didn't "turn into couch potatoes."

Elizabeth's country home is in Herefordshire and boasts a spacious living room, bar area and huge garden.

Last summer when restrictions eased, Elizabeth flew to Riga, Latvia, to shoot her latest swimwear campaign.

Elizabeth's mum Angela is also in the star's bubble

The star posted several pictures on social media from her time there, including glamorous photos of her posing on the beach in her latest swimwear designs.

Elizabeth flew back to the UK just before Christmas where she was reunited with her bubble again, and has since remained in Herefordshire.

