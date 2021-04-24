Gwen Stefani's lips get fans talking in sensational new photo The star sparked a huge fan reaction

Gwen Stefani sparked a huge fan reaction after she reshared a post where she was wearing some beautiful makeup.

The Hollaback Girl singer shared the photo from makeup artist Gregory Arlt, which saw her rocking blue eyeshadow and plump lips.

The singer's long blonde locks flowed behind her, as she wore a comfy yellow jumper, which featured a sapphire design, alongside a beautiful necklace and ear stud.

The star mentioned her new song, Slow Clap, in the post's caption and credited the stylists who worked on her for the photo.

Fans immediately reacted to the post, with many zoning in on the What You Waiting For singer's lips.

"Unique lip," wrote one, while a second added: "Beautiful, love the lighter lipstick," and a third said: "Lip color looks great on you."

Other fans were blown away at how the 51-year-old looked ageless. "This lady does not age," enthused one fan.

Fans were obsessed with the star's lips

Gwen recently celebrated an incredible milestone, as No Doubt's hit song Don't Speak celebrated its 25th anniversary.

The song, which centered around her breakup with bandmate Tony Kanal, was number one for 16 consecutive weeks, a record at the time, and was the most widely played song on radio stations in 1996.

To mark the special event, Gwen shared a post of herself rocking out on stage from the song's music video.

The 51-year-old looked ageless

The singer looked incredible in a crop top while she gave an energetic performance.

She also shared a clip from an interview, where she wore a demure button-up dress, with her hair neatly parted to the side.

In the post's caption, the singer said: "25 years and 815 million views on youtube later. Thank u for listening and re-listening to my music all these years. Happy anniversary #dontspeak #skaforever #myhomies, #nodoubt gx."

Fans couldn't believe that the song was already celebrating such a milestone, with one calling it "unbelievable" and another hailing the hit as "the best song of the 90s".

