Gwen Stefani celebrates unbelievable milestone - and fans can't believe it The No Doubt singer recently revealed she's "obsessed" with ageing

Gwen Stefani left fans shocked on Thursday when she revealed her hit song Don’t Speak was recorded 25 years ago!

The No Doubt singer, 51, celebrated the impressive milestone with a nostalgic Instagram post which showed her rocking out on stage.

Gwen looked iconic in a cropped top as she performed the track with her band in an energetic performance.

She also shared a clip from an interview wearing a demure button-up dress and her hair neatly parted to the side. Her pencil-thin eyebrows and bindi jewel were a far cry from her look today.

Gwen's fans couldn't believe it it had been 25 years since No Doubt released Don't Speak

Gwen still has her edgy sense of style but after 25 years it’s not surprising she’s switched up her appearance!

She captioned it: "25 years and 815 million views on youtube later. Thank u for listening and re-listening to my music all these years. Happy anniversary #dontspeak #skaforever #myhomies, #nodoubt gx."

Her social media followers couldn’t believe Don't Speak is celebrating its quarter of a decade anniversary and commented: "Unbelievable," and "best song of the 90s," while another added, "Gwen! Still as gorgeous as ever".

Gwen has rocked so many iconic looks over the years

Many pleaded for a No Doubt reunion and said: "Bring the band back," and begged, "we need a reunion please".

Despite looking fabulous, Gwen recently revealed she's "obsessed" with getting older and finds the concept "daunting".

In a candid interview with Australia's Stella magazine, she admitted: "It's really hard for everyone to age and have to face life. Especially for females and people who have been in the spotlight, it can be daunting. But you tackle it by just trying to be the most beautiful version of yourself inside and out."

She added: "People talking about my ageing is a compliment, I guess. I'm kind of obsessed with how I'm ageing too."

