Gwen Stefani makes surprising revelation about her first kisses with Blake Shelton The couple started dating in 2015

Gwen Stefani is head over heels for her fiancé Blake Shelton – and she has now revealed an unexpected benefit of falling in love with the country singer.

MORE: Gwen Stefani and ex Gavin Rossdale celebrate son Apollo's birthday with unseen family photos

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph's Stellar magazine, she said of her husband-to-be: "Blake is the greatest guy. I look back over the past few years and look at pictures of when I first started kissing Blake, and I look the best I've ever looked in my life in those photos.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani shares glimpse inside her home

"Love must look good on me. I feel like that does show through – it really does."

MORE: Gwen Stefani's short curly haircut sends fans wild

READ: Gwen Stefani's fiancé Blake Shelton looks unrecognisable with long hair

Elsewhere in the interview, the mom-of-three spoke about her approach to beauty and ageing, and said: "People talking about my aging is a compliment, I guess. I'm kind of obsessed with how I'm aging, too.

Gwen and Blake started dating in 2015

"It's really hard for everyone to age and have to face life," Gwen, 51, continued. "Especially for females and people who have been in the spotlight it can be daunting, but you tackle it by just trying to be the most beautiful version of yourself inside and out."

MORE: Blake Shelton's jaw-dropping ranch with Gwen Stefani REVEALED

Gwen and Blake, 44, split their time between a beautiful £13million home in LA and Blake’s Oklahoma country house. The No Doubt star recently opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about ranch life during lockdown, sharing: "I was cooking, I was cleaning, doing laundry, home schooling."

The couple with Gwen's eldest sons, Kingston and Zuma

The family – including Gwen's three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and seven-year-old Apollo – did find time for some fun, too, embracing the wildlife on their doorstep.

MORE: Gavin Rossdale pays sweet tribute to lookalike son Kingston – see photo

"We found a baby armadillo and we found baby hawks," she explained. The star even took on gardening tasks by chopping down trees, reporting: “Everything you can think of, we did it."

The couple announced their engagement in October

The vast 1300-acre estate, named Ten Point Ranch, features a number of ponds, as well as a horse barn. Inside, the home has four bedrooms, and fans have seen small glimpses of its cosy interior via Instagram.

It's been reported that Gwen and Blake may well tie the knot at the sprawling ranch; notably, their engagement announcement photo was taken inside a chapel that's supposedly located on the site.

Read more HELLO! US stories here