Gwen Stefani rocks incredible country look as she performs on Good Morning America

Gwen Stefani released her latest hit Slow Clap earlier this month and on Wednesday the superstar performed the song on Good Morning America.

The star has been promoting her recent release with a country theme, and she rocked an incredible look with her band for the performance.

In a video uploaded before she went live, Gwen showed off her and the band's outfits, and each one was stunning.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani and band rock incredible country looks

Gwen stood on the right in an incredible ensemble consisting of a sparkly crop top and equally sparkly jacket thrown over.

She completed her look with some ripped jeans, with threads and chains covering each tear, and some fishnet tights which were emblazoned with "Slow Clap."

Other members of the band also styled out the fishnets, and many wore different coloured plaid skirts with crop tops.

Fans were left speechless over the outfits, with many only able to post a heart or heart eyes emojis.

Gwen's look left fans speechless

Others commented with flame emojis or simply wrote "Gwennnnn."

But some were able to type a few words out, as one said: "You are the coolest and raddest, can't wait to watch!"

Another added: "The outfits, oh the outfits! I'm in heaven, so cool!!" And a third posted: "Still killing it since the No Doubt days."

The Hollaback Girl singer has been dating country singer Blake Shelton since 2015, with the couple announcing their engagement last year.

Blake proposed to Gwen last year

And in a recent interview, she praised her fiancé for making her look better in pictures where they've kissed.

Speaking to Stellar, the singer said: "Blake is the greatest guy. I look back over the past few years and look at pictures of when I first started kissing Blake, and I look the best I've ever looked in my life in those photos."

"Love must look good on me. I feel like that does show through – it really does."

The former No Doubt singer also addressed her approach to aging, as she admitted: "People talking about my aging is a compliment, I guess. I'm kind of obsessed with how I'm aging, too.

"It's really hard for everyone to age and have to face life," Gwen, 51, continued. "Especially for females and people who have been in the spotlight it can be daunting, but you tackle it by just trying to be the most beautiful version of yourself inside and out.

