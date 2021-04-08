Gwen Stefani’s teen son is identical to dad Gavin Rossdale in throwback photo The former couple share three children

Gwen Stefani's oldest son is growing up fast and he looks so much like his dad, Gavin Rossdale, it’s scary.

The No Doubt singer shares her three children with her ex-husband and teenager, Kingston, is the spitting image of his rocker father.

Gavin recently shared a throwback video of himself on Instagram rocking out with his band, Bush, and the similarity to his 14 year old was uncanny.

Fans have regularly noted the resemblance and in the past commented: "Kingston is identical to his dad," and, "wow, like father, like son".

While Gwen and Gavin are no longer together after filing for divorce back in 2015, they have made sure their boys, Kingston, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, seven, have maintained a good relationship with both parents.

Their eldest isn't shy to promote his love for his father and when asked what it's like to have him as a dad during a Q&A on Instagram Stories last summer, he said: "Could not ask for a better dad I love him so much."

Gavin then took a screen grab of the comment and posted it on his own Instagram to display his heartfelt appreciation.

"My work here is done," he wrote, accompanied by a love heart emoji.

Gavin's throwback had fans doing a double-take

Gwen is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Blake Shelton, and they are planning their upcoming nuptials.

The children's future stepdad has admitted he adores helping raise the boys and appreciates how hard it is to be a role model, parent and friend.

Gavin has also opened up about how difficult it is being away from his three boys and the hardship the COVID-19 pandemic brought when he had to send them back to their mum.

Kingston is the spitting image of his dad

"I miss them and they should be back," he said at the time. "I haven't had them for ten days, 11 days and that's a long time. Normally I have them every five days.

"At first it was like, cool, you can be super selfish, play that guitar more. But now, I'm like, I kind of prefer it when they're around, actually."

