Christina Hendricks caused concern among her followers after she shared a teary-eyed bed selfie on Instagram.

The Good Girls star appeared to have been crying as she posed under a duvet with bloodshot eyes and a crestfallen expression on her face.

Even more concerning was her caption, which read: "Don’t let them gaslight you. Your feelings are real and you should be heard."

Gaslighting is defined as "a form of psychological abuse where a person or group makes someone question their sanity, perception of reality, or memories".

Christina's followers were quick to express their worry and offer up words of support, with one commenting: "Sending warm thoughts and good vibes, you are strong and powerful."

A second wrote: "Christina who is gaslighting you I just wanna talk to them." A third added: "Nobody better be hurting this queen!" While a fourth said: "Hope you're okay, don't let them get you down."

Christina appears to be going through a hard time

Christina's heartbreaking post comes after she took a trip down memory lane on Monday to revisit her days on Mad Men to mark 15 years since the first episode of the hit show.

Posting a throwback photo of herself and her former cast members - including Jon Hamm and Elisabeth Moss - she captioned it: "15 years ago today. First day of the Pilot episode. #madmen."

Christina marked 15 years since the pilot of Mad Men

Christina played Joan Hollaway – a sassy, career woman who had men falling at her feet – and previously said the role gave her so much confidence.

"Playing Joan meant so much to me and she is a character that still stays with me," Christina told the Irish Times a few years after the show wrapped.

"I learned how to love myself and be more confident and more ambitious because of her. I still miss her."

