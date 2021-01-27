Christina Hendricks sent fans wild after posting a hilarious selfie from the set of Good Girls.

The actress, who plays housewife-turned-robber Beth in the TV show, posed with her co-stars Retta and Mae Whitman as they donned knitwear balaclavas. Mae, who plays Christina's younger sister Annie, even toted a gun in her hand as she gave a stern look at the camera.

"Mondays. Am I right? @nbcgoodgirls @unforettable @mistergarf #mondays," Christina joked in her caption.

The post sent fans into meltdown, with many saying how excited they are for the new season and commenting on the ladies' new headgear. "Aaaahhh our three favourite girls!!! LOVING the new masks haha!" one follower replied, while a second echoed: "The hand knitted multi coloured masks we've been waiting for this whole time."

"Cannot wait for next season," another said, while a fourth exclaimed: "No way! Love you girls!!"

Of course, the big question on everyone's lips was when will Good Girls air. "When does it come back???" asked one fan. "Come back already" was another comment. Others also wanted to know more about the storyline. "Who are guys robbing this time?" and "WAIT don't tell me you're gonna rob another grocery store" were among the replies.

The gang are back in their balaclavas

Season three of the NBC series aired from February to May 2020 and had a slightly shorter run due to the pandemic. In May, it was announced that the show had been renewed for a fourth season. The cast went back for their first week of filming last October.

There's no doubt the ladies have fun on set, as Christina has previously told Who What Wear: "We're always having fun. To spend every day with those women – we never stop laughing and we never run out of things to talk about."

Filming for season four started in October

Speaking previously to Collider, Christina also revealed why she wanted to be a part of the show. "I was really intrigued with the script. The tone of it was really different from anything I had seen," she said.

"It had me cracking up, and it also had really dramatic moments. As an actress, you're always looking for something like that, that can challenge you or that you feel like you could contribute something to. I thought, 'This could be an interesting, modern woman. Her life has been turned upside down. Wouldn't that be fun to throw myself into?'"

