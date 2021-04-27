Christina Hendricks posts incredible throwback - and fans can't believe it The Good Girls star was feeling nostalgic

Christina Hendricks took a trip down memory lane on Monday and the photo she shared left fans stunned.

The Good Girls actress was feeling nostalgic when she took to Instagram with a throwback photo from her days on Mad Men and her caption surprised her social media followers.

In the iconic image, Christina and her former cast members - including Jon Hamm and Elisabeth Moss - were posing on set of the hit show and she captioned it: "15 years ago today. First day of the Pilot episode. #madmen."

Fans couldn't believe it had been that long and voiced their shock: "OMG," wrote one, while a second said: "Wow, no way," and a third commented: "Literally one of the best shows on tv. I still miss it so much. Time for another rewatch!!!"

January Jones - who played Betsy Draper in the show - chimed in too and wrote: "Crazy".

Christina's character, Joan Hollaway, was a sure-fire hit as fans also added: "JOAN FOREVER," and called her, "the most iconic character ever".

Christina's fans couldn't believe it's been 15 years since Mad Men's pilot aired

She loved playing the sassy, career woman who had men falling at her feet and said her role gave her so much confidence.

"Playing Joan meant so much to me and she is a character that still stays with me," Christina told the Irish Times a few years after the show wrapped.

"I learned how to love myself and be more confident and more ambitious because of her. I still miss her."

Christina credits her character in Mad Men for giving her confidence a boost

The show ran for seven years and she made some amazing friends too.

She added: "I see January Jones, Jon Hamm, John Slattery and some of the others. We went through something very special together. We'll be friends forever."

