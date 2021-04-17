Christina Hendricks oozes elegance draped in just a black silk sheet

Good Girls star Christina Hendricks was the epitome of elegance as she draped herself in a black silk sheet for a stunning photoshoot.

The actress shared two sensational images of herself on Instagram and her red hair and porcelain skin were perfectly offset against the material she was wrapped in.

"Ooooh thread count........#madmen #nbcgoodgirls," wrote and her fans approved.

"Oh WOW," wrote one, while a second asked: "What's your recipe to looking this good?" and a third added, "sensational".

Christina sparked a fan frenzy with her photos

In the photo, she showed off her long legs as they slipped out from underneath the sheet.

Christina is currently busy filming the fourth season of her popular show, Good Girls, but she's also had her hands full renovating a new home.

The star revealed she was embarking on a major home renovation project back in January with an Instagram photo of herself standing in front of wooden beams and trash bags.

Christina has a quirky sense of style

"I bought a house! And I’m going to renovate this 1908 craftsman from head to toe!!!" she revealed.

"I’m scared, I cannot lie but so excited to design every little inch. My wonderful friend @beverlyhillsorganizer is going to design the layout and I’ll do all the aesthetic design. It’s going to be a beauty!"

Christina's interior decor is often applauded by her social media followers when she gives them a sneak peek inside her home.

Recently she updated her bathroom and showed off the quirky results which also received rave reviews.

