Christina Hendricks looks like a burlesque dancer in daring top and feather boa The Good Girls actress looked flawless

Christina Hendricks was on a mission to distract her fans on Friday when she shared a sensational selfie wearing a low-cut top and hot pink feather boa.

The Good Girls actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram Stories and showed off some serious burlesque dancer vibes.

In the snapshot, Christina looked sultry as she posed in a black top with a deep V and had the fluffy accessory draped around her neck.

She wrote: "A picture to make you forget I misspelled the last post… forget about it."

Christina's hair had a cute pink bow in it and she rocked smoky eye makeup.

The star recently traded in her gorgeous red hair for blonde locks and cut her tresses too.

Christina knows how to make a statement!

When she shared the new look on Instagram, her fans absolutely loved it and lavished her with praise.



"Your hair is stunning. I love it!" wrote one, to which Christina replied: "I was thinking the same!"

Another wrote: "Love your hair!" and one fan even compared Christina to The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy. "Your hair and look is giving me The Queen’s Gambit vibes and you’re totally rocking it!!"

Christina struck a pose inside her very quirky home

Christina has been busy, not only filming her hit TV show but also renovating a home in LA.

She told her followers: "I bought a house! And I’m going to renovate this 1908 craftsman from head to toe!!!

"I'm scared, I cannot lie but so excited to design every little inch. My wonderful friend @beverlyhillsorganizer is going to design the layout and I’ll do all the aesthetic design. It’s going to be a beauty!"

