Christina Hendricks looks like a retro bombshell in stunning throwback photo The Good Girls star looked amazing

Christina Hendricks had her fans in a tizzy after she posted the most stunning photo on Wednesday.

The Good Girls actress took a trip down memory lane and shared a gorgeous still of herself from the 2017 film Crooked House.

Posing against a fake garden backdrop, Christina wowed wearing an elegant cream and black floor-length gown that cinched in at the waist to showcase her hourglass figure to perfection.

With her porcelain skin popping against the muted surroundings, Christina oozed glamour as she stared into the distance, wrapping a red silk shawl around her arms.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Chin up. Chest out. #crookedhouse #agathachristie."

Needless to say, her fans were blown away by her commanding stance, with one commenting: "I was going to post this, look at you, QUEEN! You can’t see me but I dropped on my knees."

Christina looked sensational in her throwback photo

A second said: "Mona Lisa is shaking!" A third added: "Yes! You are absolutely stunning," and a fourth wrote: "Your hair! I'm sorry, I love it so much."

Christina's throwback comes after she celebrated her 46th birthday over the weekend surrounded by her trusty "girl squad".

The Mad Men star looked gorgeous wearing a long, printed, multi-coloured caftan as she posed with her close friends for a smiley photo in a sprawling garden.

Christina celebrated her 46th birthday over the weekend

Captioning her post, Christina wrote: "Birthday girl squad 2021. I’m so so lucky. I love you guys so much. Thank you for making everything so special every day of my life. #trashcans."

The actress's famous friends and fans were quick to send their own celebratory messages, with Christina's former Mad Men co-star, January Jones, commenting: "Happy Birthday gorgeous!"

One fan wrote: "You all look incredible! Happy Birthday, Christina." Another added: "Gorgeous gals!!! You all look so stunning!! So happy to see you got to celebrate with your loved ones. Happy Birthday my angel."

